Bakkie ploughs down embankment – eight injured
Eight people‚ including four children‚ sustained minor to moderate injuries when their bakkie crashed through a barrier on a bridge and down an embankment along the R54 Potchefstroom-Vereeniging road on Sunday morning.
“Shortly after 9am‚ paramedics from ER24 and Tlokwe Fire Department arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie several metres down the embankment.
“Seven of the occupants‚ including the four children (10 years old and younger)‚ were found standing near the bridge. They were assessed and found with minor to moderate injuries‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.
“A woman was still trapped in the overturned vehicle. The Tlokwe fire fighters had to free her from the wreckage.
“All the occupants were treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” he added.
