Boy dies from injury at Klein Karoo arts festival
A nine-year-old boy who was injured at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) on Friday has died.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed that the boy was injured at the festival held in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape and was transferred to the Bay View Life hospital in Mossel Bay where he succumbed to his injuries.
Local newspaper‚ the Oudtshoorn Courant‚ reported that the boy sustained a head injury at an army exhibition at the festival.
Pojie said the nine-year-old died at about 2:15 am on Sunday morning.
"I can confirm that an inquest docket was opened for further investigation following the death of the nine-year-old boy‚" he said.
"The circumstances around the incident are under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the exact cause of his death‚" Pojie said.
