"The suspects responsible for the murder have been arrested. We are happy to receive those good news that after the incident there has been some positive progress‚" said Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi -Malobane.

She was speaking to TMG Digital on Sunday at the Botshilu Private Hospital in Soshanguve‚ north of Tshwane‚ where surviving police officer Constable Rasomani Victor Mampuru is currently receiving medical attention.

Nkosi-Malobane was accompanying Police Minister Fikile Mbalula who paid a visit to the hospital as well as the family of the dead police officer.

Sergeant Philemon Sibiya‚ was shot dead in the attack while his partner was shot in the buttocks.

It's alleged that they pulled over a suspicious white Toyota Corolla when suspects opened fire on them.

Nkosi-Malobane said details of how and where the suspects were arrested will be made public as soon as she meets with the investigating officers.