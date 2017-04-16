More than 200 shacks have been destroyed in the blazes‚ it said.

“The City's Fire and Rescue Service has responded to seven incidents where informal structures have been destroyed the weekend thus far. Area's such as Houtbay‚ Mfuleni ‚ Crossroads‚ Wallacedene‚ St Patricks Crescent Lavender Hill‚ Gugulethu and New Rest Informal Settlement have been affected‚” said Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne.

He said the cause of the fires was unknown at this stage.

Layne said that firefighters had responded to Mandela Park in Houtbay at about 2.11am on Sunday where more than 100 structures were destroyed leaving about 300 people displaced.

“One adult male sustained fatal burns. No other injuries were reported. 12 Fire engines and 8 water tankers with more than 80 firefighters brought the fire under control just before 6am this morning.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Firefighting crews will remain on scene throughout the day damping down and dealing with the many hotspots‚” Layne said.

Disaster Risk Management officials were on site busy with assessments‚ he said.

“Our NGO partner Mustadafin Foundation has been activated to provide humanitarian relief. Informal settlements‚ Sold Waste‚ Water and Sanitation is on site and busy with the rehabilitation process.”

Late on Saturday night‚ the City's Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to deal with a train on fire at the 12th Ave‚ Belmont Park Kraaifontein Railway Station. Eight carriages were destroyed and three others partially destroyed in the blaze‚ Layne said.

He said the cause of the fire was undetermined at this stage.

In other blazes in t he region on Friday night and Saturday morning‚ one man was killed and over 200 people displaced.