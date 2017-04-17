At least 10 dead in KZN collision
At least 10 people have died in a fatal accident on the KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Emergency Rescue Services spokesman Rob McKenzie confirmed that two minibuses were involved in the accident, which took place on the N2 at Umumbe, bear Port Shepstone, on the South Coast.
Three of the dead are children.
Nine others are injured, one critically. They were taken to hospital in Port Shepstone.
The accident comes three days after 14 people died in an bus accident.
According to McKenzie, on Twitter, 26 people had died in Easter weekend crashes. This was before the most recent accident, so the tally is now at least 36.
