DA calls on new acting Hawks head to investigate neglected cases

DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele said the party hoped that Matakata would act with integrity in her new position and prioritise the needs of South Africa by ensuring that the Hawks functioned as an independent organised crime-fighting unit.

“Previous interference in the Hawks as a vehicle to carry out various political agendas cannot be allowed to persist. Indeed in the face of growing state capture across government these investigations are more pertinent now than ever‚” Mbhele said.

Specifically‚ the following issues‚ all of which were referred to the Hawks by the DA needed urgent investigation: