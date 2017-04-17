The boy died in hospital on Sunday after being injured on Friday at the festival‚ held in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Local newspaper‚ the Oudtshoorn Courant‚ reported that the boy sustained a head injury at an army exhibition at the festival.

Police said the nine-year-old died at about 2:15 am on Sunday morning.

"I can confirm that an inquest docket was opened for further investigation following the death of the nine-year-old boy‚" said police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

"The circumstances around the incident are under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the exact cause of his death‚" Pojie said.

KKNK CEO‚ Rhodé Snyman‚ said they had learned about the boy’s death on Sunday after he was transferred to the Bay View Life hospital in Mossel Bay.

"Our sincere condolences go out to his parents and entire family in this difficult time. We are in contact with the family‚ who are currently on their way back to Paarl‚" she said.

Snyman said the organisers were waiting for final reports on the incident.