Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and three brigadiers are accused of receiving gifts worth R2.5-million from Cape Town businessman Salim Dawjee. They face 109 charges of corruption‚ money laundering and racketeering.

Dawjee is facing charges of racketeering‚ fraud‚ corruption and contravening the Firearms Control Act.

A bench of veteran advocates and lawyers introduced themselves in the Cape Town High Court on Tuesday before the case was adjourned until April 24.

They included advocate Johann Nortje‚ who in another case is representing another top cop‚ Major-General Andre Lincoln‚ and attorney William Booth‚ who represented former Fidentia boss Arthur Brown.

Lamoer and his co-accused allegedly accepted gifts‚ including clothes and accommodation‚ in exchange for favours for Dawjee and his friends.

A charge sheet quoted by the Sunday Times last year said: “[Dawjee] had no official position within the South African Police Service.

“Nevertheless‚ [Dawjee] was apparently interested in ensuring efficient service from the SAPS‚ as he saw fit‚ on his terms and for his private benefit‚ in any matter in which he considered that he or others whom he sought to assist‚ should receive specialised SAPS service‚ dedicated to his needs.”

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE