Missing SA hunter could have been killed by crocodiles in Zimbabwe

TMG Digital | 2017-04-18 16:39:49.0
A Crocodile. File photo
Image by: Bruce Gorton

Forensic tests are being done on the contents of two crocodiles to determine if they killed a South African hunter who vanished in Zimbabwe.

Scott van Zyl‚ 44‚ went missing on a hunting trip last week. His footprints and backpack were found on the banks of the Limpopo River after an extensive search.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that police and nature conservation officials had shot two Nile crocodiles they found in the area.

“We found what could possibly be human remains in them‚" Sakkie Louwrens‚ who was involved in the search‚ told The Telegraph.

