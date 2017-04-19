Bail application by MTN financial accountant accused of fraud postponed
A bail application by MTN's financial accountant‚ Branden Ruth Moshabane‚ who is accused of defrauding the company of around R24 million‚ has been postponed to Friday.
Moshabane‚ dressed in black pants‚ a white top‚ a beige jersey and a black head scarf‚ appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.
She covered her head with the scarf when she entered the court and took it off when she sat down‚ revealing matted dreadlocks.
Prosecutor Bongani Chauke asked the court to postpone the bail application to Friday as Wednesday's roll was full. Moshabane has been in police custody since Tuesday when she was arrested at MTN’s headquarters in Fairlands‚ Johannesburg.
Investigations into her accounts came after a bank contacted MTN’s management about "suspicious activity" on her account.
Moshabane is alleged to have transferred money from the MTN bank account into her personal bank account between 16 July 2015 and 4 April 2017.
She faces charges of fraud and theft.
