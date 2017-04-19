The victim‚ Sergeant Sthembile Mdluli‚ 37‚ was attached to the Whiteriver Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit. Her family had reported her missing since Saturday.

“The probe by police led them to the victim’s male friend‚ who after intense questioning‚ disclosed and led the police to the scene near Sabie where the body was‚” police said in a statement on Wednesday. The man will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court.

“One of the SAPS’s priorities is to put an end to police killings and to that end we have committed ourselves‚” said provincial police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma.

“We will ensure that anyone who kills a police officer faces the full might of the law.”