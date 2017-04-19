Shock‚ anger as murder trial going back seven years starts afresh after judge dies
Shock‚ anger and confusion flickered across the faces of six men in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday as their murder trial dating back seven years was ordered to start all over again following the death of the presiding judge.
Some of the accused‚ in custody since their August 2010 arrests‚ indicated that they might now want to lodge fresh bail applications based on new facts.
While the state and the defence had closed their cases‚ Judge Bonisile Sandi had not delivered a verdict – something they had been waiting for since late 2015.
Sandi died last month following a lengthy illness.
- TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE
