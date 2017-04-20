A case of attempted murder has been opened after a driver was shot in the hand during a road rage incident that was captured on video in Durban on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said a shot went off when the driver of a Ford Ranger and a truck driver got into an argument under a bridge on the M13 highway.

"One of the drivers allegedly drew a firearm and a scuffle ensued. A shot went off and the firearm owner was injured on the hand. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.

"Hillcrest police have opened a case of attempted murder and pointing of a firearm for investigation. No arrest has been made‚" she said.

Paramedics on the scene said the man‚ who has not yet been named‚ suffered what appeared to be a "partial amputation" on his left hand following the heated altercation.

Cellphone footage taken by an eyewitness showed about three minutes of the altercation.

The driver of a truck could be seen jumping out of his vehicle holding a piece of pipe. He then shoved and pushed the driver of a orange Ford Ranger. Several people ran over to try and break the men up before the Ford driver went back to his vehicle and fetched a firearm. In a subsequent squabble‚ after the Ford driver hit the truck driver in the head‚ a single gunshot could be heard. Andreas Mathios‚ media spokesman for Blue Security who was on the scene shortly after the shooting‚ said it appeared that the truck driver realised his vehicle would not fit under the arched bridge‚ so he moved into the fast lane where the arch was at its highest.

In doing that‚ he cut off the Ford. The two vehicles came to a halt‚ blocking the road completely‚ before the skirmish.