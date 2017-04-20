The affidavit‚ filed in the Pretoria High Court late on Thursday‚ is in reply to Phahlane's court challenge in February which argues that IPID's corruption investigation into him is unlawful.

IPID spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed to TimesLIVE earlier on Thursday that their investigation had been expanded and that they were now‚ over and above corruption charges‚ investigating allegations of money laundering‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ intimidation and racketeering against Phahlane.

Phahlane is accused of receiving undue benefits while he headed the police forensic science laboratory services‚ related to the awarding of multi-million rand tenders to certain forensic equipment service providers.

They allegedly included having his house and the land that it occupies paid for in addition to his bond.

In his affidavit IPID investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu‚ who labelled Phahlane's court challenge as "incompetent"‚ painted a picture of alleged dubious cash payments which occurred from the back of a state car. " ... payments were from the back of the car in plastic bags‚" the affidavit claimed.

The alleged payments‚ to the builder of Phahlane's house and subcontractors‚ were‚ according to Mahlangu‚ done either by Phahlane or with assistance from his assigned police "protector". The payments‚ he claimed‚ ranged from R10 000 to R250 000 in cash.

Mahlangu's affidavit speaks of mysterious death threats against himself and other IPID investigators‚ which‚ according to cellphone data analysis‚ emanated from the SAPS crime intelligence headquarters.

It alleges how the IPID investigation team suspected that a senior policeman had used his position to threaten witnesses into making certain statements.