Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said on Thursday that students should raise their grievances through the university's official channels.

"If there were issues‚ they should raise them though the proper channels. The ones that were raised through the proper channels were addressed."

Students who moved into the newly built Yale Village residence in Braamfontein earlier this year blocked the university's Yale Road North Gate on Thursday morning to demand services.

They claim that when issues were raised with the university‚ they were sent from pillar to post.

"When we moved in January‚ they promised us heaven – that when we get to Yale Village residence‚ we are going to find services [but we did not]. The fees are so exorbitant. They are too extreme‚" said Yale Village residence house committee secretary Tshiamo Diole.

Among the issues raised was limited wi-fi‚ insufficient cleaning services for the number of students and safety.

Though the residence is within walking distance of the university‚ students are being mugged on the short journey across Empire Road‚ Diole said.

The students are demanding bus services throughout the day as well as improved wi-fi‚ study spaces and more cleaners.

Yale Village resident Karabo Mogonwe said communal spaces and bathrooms were not being cleaned regularly.

"There are four cleaners for about 320 students. They keep promising us more cleaners but they don't deliver."

Patel said the university is leasing the building and had engaged with the owners on the issue of more cleaners.

"This is an issue we have raised with the management of the building a few months ago and they said that they had increased the number of cleaners to the residence. If this is still an ongoing issue‚ the university will take it up with them again."

Students have asked for additional buses from the residence throughout the day due to safety concerns‚ but Patel said the residence is only 400m away from campus. Currently there are buses in the morning and evening.

"We feel that the solution may not be additional buses. The university feels we are providing the service. If students feel they can make it onto campus at that time‚ they should make use of those bus services.

"If students feel their safety is still a concern because of the people living under the bridges [on Empire Road] that is an issue the university will address‚" Patel said.

The students living in Yale Village residence pay about R4 000 per month in accommodation costs. They were relocated from the Esselen Street residence in Hillbrow and Parktown Village residence due to safety concerns.

Patel said their costs were being subsidised by the university to a certain extent so they don't pay any more than they would have paid if they were staying in those residences.

She also said the university was working on improving wi-fi to the residence but that this would take time as the university does not own the building.

"We're not unreasonable. It just can't happen overnight. We feel students should be sitting around a table with management and not burning tyres at the university's entrances."

Diole said‚ however‚ that students needed an urgent response from the university and that it had not assisted them when they approached it previously.

"If our demands are not met‚ we are going to ensure that this university becomes ungovernable‚" he said.