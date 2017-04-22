Case of culpable homicide opened after horrific minibus taxi crash

Two men‚ one the driver of the bus‚ were also killed.

Herders walked their cattle through the intersection where the minibus taxi collided with a truck‚ metres away from where the little bodies were laid out next to each other by emergency services - burned beyond recognition.

A cock crowed‚ onlookers stopped to take photos of the scene - now merely a large patch of burned grass and debris.

Some picked through the wreckage‚ loading pieces of mangled steel onto a bakkie to be sold as scrap.

By 11am‚ police and officials from the departments of education and social development began arriving at the Wolvenkop community hall‚ in the small village where the victims had stayed.

Some family members of the dead are also expected to attend where they will be further debriefed.

Seven children miraculously survived the impact and subsequent fire‚ and were taken to hospitals in KwaMhlanga‚ Witbank and Mamelodi.

Times Live can report that at least two of the children who survived were discharged from KwaMhlanga last night.

Their condition has not yet been confirmed.

Verena SAPS station commander Captain Lesiba Solomon Mulala confirmed a case of culpable homicide was opened.

"We are still piecing together all the information but for now‚ we are investigating a case of culpable homicide. This could change as the investigation goes on‚" he said.

Mulala also confirmed that a team of special investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation was dispatched to lead the probe into the cause of the crash.

