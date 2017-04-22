 Fire in Dunoon leaves one dead and dozens homeless - reports - Times LIVE
   
Sat Apr 22 14:16:04 SAST 2017

Fire in Dunoon leaves one dead and dozens homeless - reports

TMG Digital | 2017-04-22 13:50:21.0
A blaze in the in the informal settlement of Dunoon. File photo.
Image by: Sullivan Photography via YouTube

A blaze in the in the informal settlement of Dunoon in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday has left one person dead and dozens of people homeless‚ according to reports.

Reports quoted Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Liezl Moodie as saying that a man had died as a result of fatal burn wounds. She said about 10 wood-and-iron structures had been destroyed‚ leaving about 50 people displaced.

The fire broke out at about 1.40am. About 22 firefighters had been deployed to the scene‚ she said.

