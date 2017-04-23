The Men’s Foundation South Africa is running the campaign in April‚ also known as International Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Foundation founder Garron Gsell said the campaign encouraged men to monitor their testicles all year round. “The Know Thy Nuts campaign puts the ball in their court‚” he said.

To support the campaign‚ which encourages self-examinations in the shower‚ the foundation is marketing an R80 soap-on-a-rope in the shape of a pair of testicles.

“It’s a ballsy move‚ but we reckon this soap will be right at home in your shower‚ bathtub‚ or guest bathroom‚” says the promotional spiel.

Clinical sexologist Elna McIntosh said 90% of men did not check their testicles. She offered the following guide:

Know thy nuts: Look in the mirror at your testicles and get used to their size and shape;

Relax thy nuts: During a hot shower or bath‚ hold the scrotum in the palms of your hands;

Feel thy nuts: Examine one testicle at a time. Use both hands to gently roll each testicle (with slight pressure) between your fingers; and

Understand thy nuts: If you detect lumps‚ swelling or pain‚ see a doctor.

McIntosh said testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting men‚ and generally affects men aged 15 to 45. It has a 99% cure rate if it is detected and diagnosed at an early stage.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE