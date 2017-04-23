Lolo Madonsela‚ 30‚ is accused of murdering of his neighbour‚ 39-year-old Anna Mashifane last Tuesday. He appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court this week and was remanded in custody until May 25‚ pending further police investigations.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday the 2017-04-18 in the morning at about 07:30‚ the suspect was found by a passer-by brutally killing his 39-year-old next-door neighbour woman with a sharp object at Zaaiplaas New Stands outside Groblersdal‚” police said.

They said that local community members had allegedly mobilised and burnt the houses of the accused’s parents – an eight-bedroom house‚ a RDP house and a shack with an estimated vale of R250‚000.

“The Special Joint Operation composed of various Police Units was conducted in Zaaiplaas outside Groblersdal tracing all the suspects involved in this incident led to the arrest of eleven (11) suspects aged between 17 and 52 years old on charges of arson and public violence‚” police said.

“The arson and public violence suspects will appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Monday and more arrests are imminent‚” police said‚ adding that investigations were continuing.. .