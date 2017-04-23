Two vehicles collide on N12‚ leaving four dead‚ six injured
Four people were killed and six others injured late on Saturday night when two vehicles collided on the N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom‚ ER24 said.
“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene‚ they found two wrecked light motor vehicles in the middle of the road‚ some distance apart.
“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the bodies of three adults and a young child‚ all lying in the one vehicle‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.
“Unfortunately‚ all four patients had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.
“Six other patients were found on the scene. Assessment showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate.
“Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment‚” Meiring said.
