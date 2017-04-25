Eight suspected stolen vehicles recovered at KZN homestead

During the operation police also seized two R5 magazines with ammunition‚ one 9mm magazine with ammunition‚ two gas bottles suspected to be used to strip vehicles‚ one stencil used to alter VIN numbers‚ a R200 fake note and various items used to manufacture fake notes.

Various motor vehicle parts were also found on the premises‚ said KZN police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“The vehicles were seized and removed for further investigation by the Pietermaritzburg Vehicle Identification Section. No person has been arrested at this stage and the owner of the premises was not at home when the operation was conducted‚” Naicker said.