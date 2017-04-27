Three vehicles collide on West Rand leaving one dead‚ two injured
One man was killed and two other people were injured on Thursday afternoon when three vehicles collided at an intersection in Lindhaven‚ Roodepoort‚ on Johannesburg’s West Rand.
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that a man believed to be in his 50s who was found trapped inside one of the vehicles had already succumbed to his injuries when paramedics arrived. “A second man was found lying trapped inside a second vehicle. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he was in a critical condition.
“Rescue services had to use the jaws-of-life equipment to free the man from the vehicle. Once freed‚ paramedics treated the man and initiated advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Leratong Hospital for urgent treatment‚” Meiring said.
“A third patient‚ a woman was found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained only minor injuries.
“The woman was treated for her injuries and was thereafter transported to a Provincial Hospital for further treatment.”
