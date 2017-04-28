Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mount Road police patrolling in Newton Park noticed the man running towards Westview Road at about 11pm on Thursday.

The two officers‚ Warrant Officer Werner Maree and Constable Kim Sauls‚ stopped the man and questioned him.

“On searching him‚ the officers found a sealed porridge box in his backpack. However‚ they became suspicious when‚ after shaking the box‚ the weight did not appear to be correct. The box was opened and inside they found 12 Grand-Pa headache boxes‚ each containing 38 sachets‚” Naidu said.

“The K9 narcotics dog‚ Charlie‚ was roped in to identify the contents and immediately the dog reacted. The powder was identified as cocaine.”

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Brigadier Keith Meyer‚ acting commander for the Mount Road cluster‚ commended the two police officers.

“Drug and substance abuse contributes largely to the commission of various crimes‚ including the serious and violent crimes. Therefore we will intensify our efforts in ensuring that drug peddlers will not make our areas a haven for their illegal trade‚” Meyer said.