One could‚ possibly erroneously‚ deduce this from what South Africans have been searching for in the past week.

According to Google South Africa’s data‚ the top trending question asked on the search engine this week was: “What is bipolar”.

Outside of questioning mental health‚ locals were also interested in DC Comics superhero Savitar‚ with the question: “What is Savitar” also trending. South Africans wanted to know what junk status is and more about human rights day.

Other trending searches cast the net far and wide in the pursuit of knowledge about “How to hack”‚ “How to play Lotto”‚ “How to deactivate a Facebook account”‚ “What is forex trading”‚ “How to transfer airtime on MTN” and “What is technology”.

This week‚ among the more than 40 000 search queries processed every second by Google daily‚ “Enoch Sontonga”‚ the subject of Google’s Freedom Day Doodle‚ trended in search on Thursday with roughly 200 000 queries. “Freedom Day" scored about 10 000 searches.

On Wednesday‚ the country spaced out with more than 200 000 queries about the Cassini spacecraft as it sent the closest ever images of Saturn back to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Monday had Gmail trending with 100 000 searches‚ and Standard Bank and Lichtenburg with more than 20 000 queries each.