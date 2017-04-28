Shark alert on the Garden Route for holiday weekend
Garden Route holidaymakers have been warned to beware of sharks over the long weekend.
The National Sea Rescue Institute said there had been a number of great white sightings in the Plettenberg Bay area on Friday.
The organisation urged caution between Nature’s Valley and Mossel Bay.
“The increase in shark inshore presence at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals‚” said a statement.
“Sharks are aggregating in this area at this time‚ as they have done in previous years‚ to take advantage of naturally occurring prey like seals and fish close in shore.”
The NSRI said most of Friday’s shark sightings were near the Robberg peninsula‚ which presented “a rare opportunity for sightseers to view shark activity”.
