Race car driver dies after serious collision

The driver’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

“ER24 paramedics provided medical standby at the event and were activated when the driver collided with another race car and overturned several times. When paramedics and event officials arrived on the scene‚ they found that he was in a critical condition. He had to be extricated from his severely damaged vehicle‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

Once extricated‚ paramedics continued their treatment and placed him on life support. He had severe head injuries‚ as well as multiple fractures‚ Vermaak said.

“He was rushed to Mediclinic Welkom for emergency treatment. Sadly‚ a few hours later he succumbed to his injuries.”