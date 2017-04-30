“At 07:30am‚ paramedics from ER24 were dispatched to the scene where they found the rider‚ his bike and the kudu lying several metres apart from each other‚” ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

“Upon assessment‚ they found that the rider sustained multiple fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead. The kudu was also found dead.”

A witness saw the rider and his bike flung into the air‚ but did not realise what he had hit until he stopped to assist and found the kudu lying on the side of the road.