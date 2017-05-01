Zuma is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at Loch Logan Park within stone’s throw from the Free State Stadium.

Around four kilometres away at the Batho Community Hall however‚ workers gathered from early this morning.

The group will march to Loch Logan where hundreds more are queuing after arriving by bus.

Police officers in uniform and in plainclothes as well as members of the Presidential Protection Unit were seen from as early as 8.30am at Loch Logan‚ overseeing the erection of a fence to separate the stage on which Zuma will be speaking from the workers. TimesLIVE also witnessed a large number of law enforcement vehicles in and around Bloemfontein.

Zuma is expected to share the podium with Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini‚ SACP Secretary General Blade Nzimande as well as Sanco President and ANC MP Richard Mdakane.

Nzimande continued the call for Zuma to step down while addressing SACP supporters at a Chris Hani Memorial Lecture in Boksburg on Sunday.

Zuma speaking at the event has caused some conflict within Cosatu‚ which has also called for his resignation.

Last week the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu)‚ SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) issued a call for Zuma not to speak‚ saying it would send a conflicting message after the calls for him to step down.

But Cosatu Secretary General Bheki Ntshalintshali has said the calls were not for Zuma to step down as ANC president‚ only as president of South Africa.

The group of around 500 workers, together with Cosatu leadership, will march to Loch Logan shortly. #MayDay2017 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/90eUryjEQ0 — Kyle Cowan (@CowansView) May 1, 2017

