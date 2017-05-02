On Tuesday‚ Kubayi told the parliamentary portfolio committee on energy that she has still to decide on whether to appeal the devastating judgment of the court‚ or whether to seek a declaratory order.

She claimed to have inherited the problem‚ and said the only problem was with public participation‚ clearly disagreeing with expert opinion that‚ given the centrality of the need for public participation‚ the process had in effect been nullified.

DA MP Gordon Mackay said it was disturbing that Kubayi was clearly going full steam ahead with nuclear despite the court ruling.

"All decisions on nuclear must be halted until the public participation process has taken place. If the whole process is not consultative‚ it is illegal‚" said Mackay.

Kubayi admitted that South Africa sold much of its strategic fuel stock last year‚ making a liar out of her predecessor‚ Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

The new minister told the parliamentary portfolio committee on energy on Tuesday morning that the sale of the oil to a foreign enterprise at the rock-bottom price of $29 was indeed a sale and not a mere rotation of oil stock as Joemat-Pettersson had always claimed to general disbelief.

Kubayi gave no indication of what level of strategic oil reserves remained‚ despite several attempts by the opposition to prompt her on the matter.

Mackay immediately said that parliament had been misled and that those responsible must be fired.

"This is an absolute travesty. It comes after months of denial by the deputy minister‚ who is still in her position‚ and the previous minister.

"Parliament has been deliberately misled. Heads must roll at the energy department‚" said Mackay‚ who has led an at times lonely crusade to uncover the truth about the deal.

Kubayi said there must be consequences if any wrongdoing was proved.

The new minister gave every intention of wanting to be a broom that sweeps clean‚ saying transparency and accountability would be her watchwords as she dealt with what she referred to as the department's "problem children"‚ including the nuclear deal. She referred to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR)‚ the Nuclear Company of South Africa (Necsa) and PetroSA as the problem children of her new department.

"When I still chaired the parliamentary portfolio committee on telecommunications‚ I thought the Post Office was a problem child‚ but that was before I saw the extent of the problems at PetroSA‚" said Kubayi. Kubayi said she was "very concerned" at the situation at PetroSA‚ which had incurred massive losses over the past few years‚ while paying its management huge bonuses.

"We cannot pay huge retention bonuses when the entity is not performing‚" she said to murmurs of agreement by MPs.

She said she had refused to sign 37 agreements between independent power producers and Eskom last week because she was not sure of their content‚ and that she would only sign them once she had met with Eskom and the department of public enterprises.

Kubayi faced some cautionary words from ANC MP and portfolio committee chairman Slovo Majola‚ who warned her that a trust deficit had developed between the portfolio committee and her department during Joemat-Pettersson's tenure.

"We need integrity - not for one thing to be said and another thing to be done. Information must be opened up so that trust can be regained‚" said Majola‚ and Kubayi promised to do exactly that.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE