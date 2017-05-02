“We are pleased with the success of the online application system and humbled by the overwhelming response by the people of Gauteng. The feedback so far from the parents that have either used the system or gone to an admission centre to apply online has generally been positive.

“Within 20 minutes of opening‚ over 16‚000 parents had successfully applied online. At lunch time‚ 90‚984 total applications were processed through the system‚” the department said in a statement.

The department conceded it experienced “minor” problems including:

- parents being told that their details already exist and

- receiving error messages whilst applying.

“However most of these have been resolved. Problems were resolved swiftly as soon as parents alerted the Department."

Its call centre was also offline "due to a fire that occurred over the weekend in our office‚" the department said.

Frustrated parents shared some of their experiences about #Admissions2018 on Twitter.

Caryn Bakewell‏ said her English-speaking grade 1 was being allocated an Afrikaans school and a high school while Mmakosa Maphosa from Pretoria said she was being referred to places like Benoni‚ Etwatwa and Puttfontein.

#Admissions2018 My English speaking 2018 grade 1 is being allocated AFRIKAANS schools and A HIGH SCHOOL- NOWHERE near where I live or work! — Caryn Bakewell (@Pop27) May 2, 2017

@Lesufi my work address in Pretoria cbd is throwing me into Benoni, Etwatwa, Puttfontein. I tried editing the address, but nothing. What?2do — Mmakosa Maphosa (@mmakosaam) May 2, 2017

Two parents found schools in their area were not available on the drop down menu.

#GDE2018Admissions My daughter's school is not available on the drop down menu. Eldocrest Primary, please help? @Lesufi — Butterfly (@VanUllrich) May 2, 2017

#Admissions2018 I reside in Montana logged on with my home address but Northridge Primary is not on the list. Please assist — Ashraf Xuma (@juzmanafrica) May 2, 2017

The department‚ which advised parents to use Google Chrome to access the online website as is it faster than other search engines‚ said it had made a number of changes to the online registration system from last year to improve efficiency.

These included increased capacity to handle at least 150‚000 concurrent applications per minute‚ and amending the application procedure to a once-off process rather a two-step process of registering a profile and then applying a week later.

The department has urged parents who do not have access to the internet to visit all 65 admission centres across Gauteng. The centres opened on Tuesday and parents were given an opportunity of visiting community libraries and Thusanong centres in Gauteng.

For those who applied‚ the department said: “Parents are reminded to submit their documents to the school within 7 days. If documents are not submitted within the stipulated period‚ the application cannot be completed."

“Parents that have not yet applied for Grade 1 and 8 must do so as soon as possible.

“The closing date for application is the 12 June at midnight. The placement of learners will start from the 24th of July‚” the statement read.