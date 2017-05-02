 Pretoria teacher dies during school lesson - Times LIVE
   
Tue May 02 12:22:08 SAST 2017

Pretoria teacher dies during school lesson

Naledi Shange | 2017-05-02 11:47:29.0
An empty classroom. File photo.
Image by: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A teacher has collapsed and died at a school in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted about the incident.

“BAD NEWS: A teacher has collapsed and died while teaching moments ago‚” Lesufi wrote.

“I’m rushing to the scene. I’m worried about the wellbeing of the kids.”

The incident is believed to have happened at Clapham High School in Pretoria.

Further updates to follow.

