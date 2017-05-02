This comes as online registration commenced on Tuesday‚ with more than 70‚000 successful applications received by the department.

A parent who works from home in Parkview‚ Johannesburg‚ has been struggling to register her son at high schools nearby‚ but instead keeps getting schools which are further away from her area.

"It's very frustrating and it's time consuming because‚ between my husband and I‚ we are running around trying to apply online. We have been busy since 8 o'clock this morning.

"We did a mock run last night and it went through wonderfully. However‚ this morning we are experiencing difficulties and it's adding a lot of pressure on us‚" said Suzan Phillips.

She said her main concern was that she would not be given first preference if she missed the deadline. Parents are required to submit the supporting documents to schools by June 12.

Another frustrated parent echoed her sentiments‚ noting that that the system doesn't give her options for schools to pick from.

"After I recorded everything on the system‚ the drop box for a list of schools wouldn't show any of the schools in the area. I sought help from my sister but she also experienced the same problem so I'm honestly fed up already. They need to get their books in order‚" said Shahida Cassim.

However‚ Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said there were no problems with the system.

"There are no problems with the system‚ we are doing very well. Those parents need to ensure that they have inserted the correct address for either their home or work place as one would know that there are similar road names for different locations in the country‚" said Mabona.

He urged parents to double check the spelling of the roads and make comparisons using the GPS system.

Last year‚ education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s highly criticised decision to institute an online registration process to replace the manual application system appeared to ease the burden for most parents.

This year‚ however‚ changes to the system mean only those applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8 may do so online. This has left a considerable gap‚ particularly for those registering for Grade R.