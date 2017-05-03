Acting Judge Sean Snyman made this order after listening to arguments from counsel from South African Airways (SAA) and the union.

The airline wanted the interim order it obtained last Wednesday to be made final while the union opposed the airline’s request.

Judge Snyman said he would give reasons for his order on May 10.

There was no order as to costs.

Last week‚ members of the union embarked on a strike concerning a dispute about international meal allowances payable to cabin crew staff.

The airline had not increased the meal allowance since 2011.

Cabin crew are currently getting a $131 international meal allowance‚ but are demanding that management adjust this allowance to $170 a day.

The strike resulted in the cancellation of more than 30 flights at airports around the country as there were not enough cabin crew members for all of the flights.

It also resulted in SAA incurring losses amounting to R25m on the day as a result of flight cancellations.

The airline approached the Labour Court on the day of the strike and obtained an interim order interdicting and restraining SACCA members from embarking on the strike‚ which the airline described as unprotected.

SAA counsel Andrew Redding SC argued on Wednesday that the interim interdict should be made final because the employees had not complied with requirements set down in the Labour Relations Act to go on a protected strike.

He said the issue of meal allowances was an operational cost and workers could not go on strike on that issue which did not constitute a term of employment.

Advocate for Sacca‚ Omphemetse Mooki‚ said the union referred the dispute of international meal allowances to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in February this year.

Mooki said a certificate was issued by the commissioner stating that the issue remained unresolved.

He said the union members were entitled to strike as they had satisfied all requirements set out in the Labour Relations Act.

Mooki said the Act stated that every employee had a right to strike if the issue in dispute had been referred to a bargaining council or to the CCMA ‚ and if a certificate stating that the issue had been unresolved had been issued.