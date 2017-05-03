A group of people together with ward councillors marched to the school in rural Ndwedwe on Wednesday where they handed a memorandum to the circuit manager‚ Mr C M Madikizela‚ demanding the principal’s immediate removal.

The principal was not at the school premises. Madikizela said he was attending a meeting in KwaDukuza at the time.

According to the memorandum the principal is accused of employing unqualified teachers and girlfriends to work temporarily‚ allegedly abusing school funds and having love relationships with schoolgirls‚ resulting in two girls falling pregnant.

The community say they are concerned about the poor management of the school and the high matric failure rate.

"A few of them who passed matric had not achieved good symbols. The outer appearance of the school has indicated signs of poor planning of the school's allocated funds. The parents have never received a detailed report of every financial year expenditure‚" said the memorandum.

A concerned community member‚ Thobile Mkhize‚ said she felt ashamed that the principal was allegedly destroying the children's future.

"I have younger sisters who will be coming to the school soon. This could happen to them. I don't feel safe for them if this is what is happening‚" said Mkhize.

A father of two children at the school‚ Alex Ngcobo ‚said it was disturbing to know what has been happening.

"The principal must go."

ANC ward secretary Vusumuzi Mzobe charged the principal was failing the community.

"We have sent letters to the district office and the MEC for education calling for his removal from the school and vicinity. He is a corrupt employee who is destroying the school legacy‚" said Mzobe.

Ward councillor Mshinishwa Ngidi said he received a call about a month ago from a parent who claimed the principal impregnated her daughter.

"The 17-year-old is no longer at school. We want the department to take action within seven days and have him removed‚" said Ngidi.

A grade nine pupil said she does not feel safe.

"We heard the principal is sleeping with young girls."

A grade 10 pupil believes the principal is innocent.

"He is like my father. He did not rape the girls. They were in a relationship and the girls agreed to sleep with him. It is illegal but what is done is done. Our principal is going nowhere. If they want to take him out they will struggle. We are children who want to learn. There are some girls who parade for the teachers because they want something‚" she said.

