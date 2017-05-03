These and other revelations of the conduct of Pieter Doorewaard‚ 26‚ and Phillip Schutte‚ 34 came into the spotlight on the second day of their urgent bail application.

The two men are accused for murdering Matlhomola Mosweu on April 20 – a charge which has split the small town in two. Black community members have called Mosweu’s death a race crime‚ while the white community have petitioned the court for Doorewaard and Schutte’s release.

The two were meant to apply for bail on May 9‚ however returned to court sooner arguing that there is not enough evidence to hold them.

The men deny murdering Mosweu‚ saying he fell off the back of a bakkie. They claim he had stolen from them and they had put him on the back of their van in order to take him to police.

The State has argued against their release and has so far relied on the evidence of investigating officer Brigadier Clifford Motame Kgorane and charge officer Jeremiah Modisane to make their case.

When Doorewaard and Schutte’s reported Mosweu’s death to the Coligny police station they encountered Modisane‚ the court heard.

Modisane said the two accused gave him an address of where Mosweu was at the time he fell off the bakkie and was unconscious.

"They came in a bakkie and reported what had happened but said they needed to go somewhere for another job and couldn’t go to the scene with police‚" said Modisane.

He added that had on previous occasions they had brought two minors to the Coligny police station for stealing maze from farms.

Modisane said when he got to the scene Mosweu had blood coming out of his nose and ears.

He called an ambulance‚ but the boy later died in hospital.

The court heard that investigating office Kgoranewas brought in from Potchefstroom to handle the matter.

He told the court that at this stage there is only one witness to the crime who is currently in witness protection and cannot be named.

The witness allegedly told police that he had seen Doorewaard and Schutte push Mosweu off the bakkie.

Kgorane said the two men allegedly approached and threatened the witness.

"The witness said the accused noticed that he had seen them and asked him what he saw. They gave him alcohol and walked him to the dam at gun point‚" said Kgorane told the court.

Kgorane said police would discuss adding charges of kidnapping and attempted murder to the charge sheet‚ he told the court.

Media reports on the case also entered the fray with Advocate Hennie Du Plessis‚ who represents Doorewaard and Schutte questioning the statements made by the alleged witness and Mosweu’s father‚ Sakkie Dingake.

Du Plessis said the only way to corroborate the version of the witness‚ ‚ was to look at the postmortem.

However‚ Magistrate Makgaola Foso criticised the defense for demanding access to the postmortem and accusing the state of not having it ready when the defense had chosed to file an urgent bail application.

"The state went into the merits of the matter saying they have a strong case and I want to test it‚" said du Plessis told the court.

The case continues on Friday.