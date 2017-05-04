"We grew up here in these shacks‚ we went to school here. When we fight for what's ours‚ the police are shooting us with rubber bullets and we don't know why. One of our members have incurred injuries in the morning‚" said one of the residents‚ Stikababy Mahlangu.

Police spokesman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that around 400 community members took to the streets from around 1:30am on Thursday. She could not confirm whether rubber bullets were fired.

"We do not know what sparked the protest. Police have cleared the scene and are monitoring the highway for a possible breakout‚" Peters said.

Police were monitoring the R21 highway between Nellmapius and Olifantsfontein roads on Thursday afternoon. Residents had earlier occupied the highway.

According to the residents‚ a local informal settlement was started in the area 35 years ago but they had no access to services or development. They hope gaining the land will force authorities to roll out services.

"We use the solar system for electricity‚ which lapses within 30 minutes. Mobile toilets‚ mobile water that's not clean‚ mobile tuck shops are our source of survival. It is unbearable‚" said Mariam Bila.

"We demand that the leadership ensure that we stay on this land and have rights to it‚" added Humbulani Mulovhedzi.

Community spokesman Thomas Mokwena said they had been made empty promises by officials.

"There's a lot of run-abouts and we are tired."

Some of the protesters said they were injured after police fired rubber bullets.

Mpho Malatsi said: "At around four o'clock in the morning I fell when the police were shooting at us. I will not despair. I am still strong because I know I am fighting for an important cause."