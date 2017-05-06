Trevor Manuel visits Mitchell's Plain to hand over bursaries

The Mitchell's Plain Bursary and Role Model Trust (MPBRMT) is an organisation that was founded by Manuel in 2011. The trust has since awarded bursaries to students who wish to enter tertiary institutions but lack the necessary funds.

Administrator for the Trust‚ Kauther Stegman‚ said that the children are chosen by the various principals who are familiar with the teenagers' financial circumstances.

“They [the students] are all financially needy. Their parents would be unemployed or one parent would be the sole provider or they have no parents and have a guardian who is on pension” said Stegman.

A special bursary will also be awarded in memory of social activist in that area‚ Anthony George‚ who died earlier this year.