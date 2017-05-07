Alleged gang leader arrested after shootout with police

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police members had come under fire while on patrol in Belhar and had returned the fire.

“In the shootout a 24-year-old suspect was shot in the leg and a firearm seized. He is believed to be a well known gang leader in the area. He has been taken to hospital under police guard.

“Meanwhile it was discovered that a 14-year-old teenage girl who was a bystander sustained a gun shot during the shootout‚” Rwexana said‚ adding that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) had been called to the scene.

“In line with Operational Command Centre's (OCC) objective of a speedy response to priority crimes all role players from the Blue Downs cluster Operational Command Centre were activated. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon‚” she said.