Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Sunday that the suspect had been arrested on Friday by the City’s Anti-Corruption Unit‚ headed by General Shedrack Sibiya‚ working together with the Hawks‚

The suspect is expected to appear in the Magistrate’s Court early this week.

“This follows the unit’s investigation after a service provider reported alleged harassment by an official demanding R5‚000 in compensation for allegedly assisting the service provider in securing a tender from the City. “The tender in question was for the provision of archiving services procured by the Department of Community Development’s Library Services‚ valued at R 148‚500‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

Once the matter was reported a case was opened with Hawks‚ he said. "The investigation‚ which involved an authorised entrapment exercise by the Hawks‚ resulted in the suspect unlawfully accepting the amount of R5‚000 which they had demanded from the supplier."

The suspect was arrested and is being held at Sandton Police station. “I would like to thank General Shadrack Sibiya and his team for their exemplary work in rooting out corruption in the City. I am also appreciative of the work done by the HAWKS in securing this arrest.

“I hope to see continued joint efforts such as this in the future. “Indeed‚ working together‚ there will be no place for corrupt officials to hide in the City‚” Mashaba said. “I have made it clear that corruption is public enemy number one in Johannesburg. We will not rest until we rid this City of corrupt individuals who enrich themselves at the expense of our residents. We must create a professional public service‚ which serves the residents of our city with pride‚” he added.