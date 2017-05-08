This was said on Monday by Johannesburg Regional Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo when he granted Ramosebudi bail of R3‚000.

Ramosebudi‚ from Soshanguve in Pretoria‚ is alleged to have sent a letter in October to a certain entity requesting support in the amount of R60m to finance an undercover operation to assassinate beneficiaries of the “State Capture Regime”.

The beneficiaries listed included President Jacob Zuma‚ four members of the Gupta family and some cabinet ministers.

In March this year‚ it is alleged he sent a letter to Ajay Gupta requesting support in the amount of R75m in order to finance a plot to assassinate people who supported “White Monopoly Capitalists”.

Ramosebudi was initially charged with conspiracy to murder. This has since been changed to two counts of incitement to commit murder‚ a less serious offence.

Ramosebudi applied for bail on Friday‚ which the state opposed.

In opposing bail‚ the state said if released on bail‚ Ramosebudi would endanger the safety of certain persons and would commit murder‚ a more serious offence.

“The picture portrayed to this court is rather of an unemployed penniless young man who seems desperate to make quick money no matter how dirty‚” Ratshibvumo said.

Ratshibvumo said counsel for the state indicated that they thought this could be a “419 scam” where a culprit approached a victim promising him “heaven and earth”.

“Can it be that the applicant was in a scam in which he promised ‘heaven and earth’ to the complainants in this case?”

He said if that was the case‚ Ramosebudi must have concluded that ‘heaven and earth’ for the Gupta family and the unnamed companies could not be riches‚ believing they had that‚ but the killing of people he listed as he lured them into paying some cash.

“Just as it is the case in 419 scams‚ the victims could kiss goodbye to their money and not see the ‘heaven and earth’ promised. This possibility remains possible and cannot be totally excluded‚ at least as an alternative‚” Ratshibvumo said.

The magistrate also said nothing presented in the bail application suggested that Ramosebudi was capable of carrying any of the promises he had made.

He said one moment‚ Ramosebudi presented himself as willing to assassinate the “State Capture” beneficiaries for the sake of the country.

“When no cash is forthcoming‚ he jumps to the other side presenting himself as a protector of the very family he initially wanted to wipe out.”

The magistrate also said the manner in which the plans were presented to the complainants were immature.

Between the sending of the letters‚ Ramosebudi had failed to recruit a single sniper‚ let alone make such an attempt‚ Ratshibvumo said.