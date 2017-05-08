AK47 wielding gunmen storm KZN mosque

Reaction Unit SA posted on Facebook that at around 7.55pm the Hazelmere Mazaar near the Verulam CBD was attacked.

Witnesses reported that a firearm was held to the head of a 14-year-old boy. The suspects then forced the boy’s father to open the door to the facility.

“Reaction Unit SA was alerted to an armed robbery in progress. Reaction officers arrived on scene and interviewed a group of worshippers who were robbed of cash, keys and cellphones,” the company posted.

“One suspect placed a firearm in the mouth of a victim, forcing him to open a locked door. He was then assaulted with a firearm,” the post continued.

“The suspects ransacked several rooms of a residence in the same building and demanded cash. They then fled the scene in a white Ford Bantam bakkie.”

The suspects ransacked several rooms of a residence in the same building. Photo: Reaction Unit SA

KZN SAPS spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said police were hunting for the culprits.

“There are no arrests at this stage and a case of business robbery has been opened with Verulam SAPS,” he said.