This was a finding of biomedical technology lecturer at the University of Johannesburg Julian Mthombeni in her dissertation for her MA in Public Health.

The research found that there had been a decline in autopsies for deceased miners‚ particularly those who had been retired‚ because their families were unaware of provisions in law that entitle them to compensation if their relative died of an occupational-related disease.

“Compensation is a fundamental social right that should guarantee a life of human dignity for the diseased or injured worker‚ and his family.

“We described and compared processes for obtaining consent and the experiences and perceptions of personnel involved in these processes in selected South African mines and identified possible impediments‚ some common to other low- and middle-income countries‚” Mthombeni said.

The research should inform interventions for turning the trend around.

“We want to make current miners‚ ex-miners‚ their families and communities aware of the right of miners and ex-miners to have their lungs and hearts submitted for examination after they die.

“These examinations are done to determine the presence of compensable lung diseases which may occur as a result of working on the mines.”

The Occupational Disease in Mines and Works Act affords anyone who has been exposed to risk work while working in mines or classified works the right to have his or her lungs and heart examined after death‚ regardless of the cause of death.

According to the law it is the duty of the last doctor who attended to the deceased person to arrange for the removal of the lungs and heart.

“For various reasons‚ the number of autopsies continues to fall despite the potential benefits of the procedure to families and medical science.

“Some of the reasons for the decline include distrust in the compensation system‚ fear of mutilating the body‚ maintaining the body in the best condition possible‚ lack of knowledge‚ belief that the examination during an autopsy inflicts further suffering to the body‚ lack of rapport with the deceased's family‚ lack of consensus among family members regarding the procedure‚ concern about funeral delays‚ dying at home as opposed to hospital or preference to preserve the dignity of the deceased over knowing the cause of death.”

Mthombeni said the number of autopsies performed between 2009 and 2012 declined by 38%.

The compensation due to families is calculated based on the salary of the deceased miner‚ the time the miner was exposed to the mining industry and the severity of their illness.

The Compensation Commissioner for Occupational Diseases makes payments to families from funds collected by the government from mines annually.