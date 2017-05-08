Farm house in Coligny set alight after two murder accused granted bail
Residents of Coligny in the North West set alight the house of a local farmer on Monday after two men accused of killing a boy were released on bail.
The two men‚ Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte‚ are accused of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu.
According to their version‚ the teenager jumped out of a moving bakkie while they were taking him to the police station for stealing sunflowers.
The state has‚ however‚ submitted that Mosweu was pushed out of the moving bakkie.
The two were granted R5‚000 bail each.
On Monday a house belonging to a local white man was set alight. White men were seen walking around with firearms. The black community also stood around in groups.
The angry community said they would “fight fire with fire” if local farmers retaliated by attacking them.
Police were monitoring the situation.
Magistrate Makgaola Foso postponed the case to June 26 for further investigation.
- TMG Digital/SowetanLIVE
