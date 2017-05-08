Freak collision leaves one dead‚ 13 injured

“Paramedics from the ER24 Vaal branch arrived on the scene and found the taxi in the roadside drainage ditch. The bakkie was found parked a short distance away‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics discovered the body of a man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ lying a few feet from the wrecked bakkie.

“The man was assessed and found to have sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” Meiring added.

He said about 13 other people were injured in the accident.

“11 of these patients were found to be scholars on their way home from school. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate.

“Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.”