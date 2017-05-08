That's according to KwaZulu-Natal academic‚ optometrist and leader in public health‚ Kovin Naidoo‚ who presented a paper on myopia or short sightedness as a major public health problem.

Naidoo‚ 51‚ was presented the Prevention of Blindness (POB) Shield Lecture award — which recognises people who have made a significant contribution to the prevention of blindness and vision impairment in their country or globally — by Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmad Al Saud‚ President of the Saudi Ophthalmology Society at the Saudi Ophthalmology 2017 conference two weeks ago.

“We published a paper where we have shown that by the year 2050 half of the world will be short sighted due to the change in lifestyle of our children. They are spending more time indoors and not enough time outdoors. Ten percent of the world will have high myopia … and will be at risk of increased occurrence of eye diseases that cause permanent vision impairment and blindness such as glaucoma and myopic macular degeneration‚” said Naidoo.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Sunday‚ Naidoo said among the papers he presented was a global campaign which they launched called Our Children’s Vision — aimed at reaching 50-million children by 2020 and ensuring that they get the appropriate eye care.

“Most of my recognitions or awards have come from the US‚ UK etc. However most of our work is in Africa‚ Asia and the Middle East. It is great to be recognised by those who you working directly with. It affirms the value of the work we are doing both in public health through the Brien Holden Vision Institute and in post graduate education through the University of KwaZulu-Natal‚” said Naidoo.

“It came as quite a surprise to me. Through the Brien Holden Vision Institute and the African Vision Research Institute (AVRI) at UKZN we have worked with many countries in the Middle East and supported the training of masters and PhD students‚ development of vision centres‚ supported optometry schools‚ funded child eye health programmes and supported a lady health worker programme. More recently we supported the establishment of a women’s hostel at an optometry school in Pakistan that has now resulted in the majority of the recruits being woman‚” said Naidoo.

“Our idea is to make sure we drive service delivery but more importantly get governments and other role players to change policy to make eye health accessible to children all over the world. The consequences of a child not being able to see clearly cannot be underestimated. These children are often misunderstood as being unintelligent‚ un-athletic‚ and introverted. When in reality they are simply unable to see well enough to get involved and enjoy the things kids love to do‚” said Naidoo.

He said he initiated African Vision which is aimed at creating access to cataract services in Africa.

“In this respect we have partnered with government to help erase the backlog of cataract services in South Africa by raising funds from industry as well as recruiting clinicians to work over weekends on patients on the government waiting list. In KwaZulu-Natal we face the challenge that our cataract surgical rate is usually around 1‚000 per million population when we need to achieve at least 2‚000 per million population. This is a major challenge as it subjects many of our elderly to a life of unnecessary blindness in the twilight years of their life‚” he said.

Naidoo’s recent honour follows closely behind the Henry B. Peters Memorial Award he received in Anaheim last year from the American Academy of Optometry for his exemplary contributions to public health and environmental vision over many years.

