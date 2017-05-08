Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen critical after shooting

His business associate‚ Andre Naude‚ confirmed the shooting to News24, “Jerome’s been shot‚” Naude was quoted as saying.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potwelwa referred TimesLive to Captain FC van Wyk who said police were investigating the shooting of a 52-year-old man in Ravensmead ([n Elsies River]. "An attempted murder case was opened for investigation," Van Wyk said, but did not confirm it was Booysen and did not confirm the victim's condition.

Booysen was reportedly shot in the neck.

Elsies River has been the scene of shootings in recent weeks which has left four people dead and close to a dozen wounded.

The turf war over control of the night club security industry‚ is said to have flared up recently when another man‚ Nafiz Modack‚ started taking over security at certain clubs from the so-called ‘old boys’ who had been running the scene for years.