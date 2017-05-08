“We can confirm that a customer was shot dead when three armed men entered a Kung Fu Chicken and robbed the owners and patrons. It is further alleged that an argument started between one of the customers and robbers‚ that is when the robber shot and killed the customer‚” police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said.

According to the police‚ the armed robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are still looking for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of these robbers to contact crime stop on 08600 1011 or call the nearest police station.