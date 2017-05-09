BEE tycoon forfeits R1bn in shares‚ assets
Tycoon Mzi Khumalo has lost his drawn-out legal battle against a decision by the SA Reserve Bank to forfeit his assets and shares worth R1-billion.
Judge Hans Fabricius ruled against Khumalo yesterday‚ in an application he brought in November 2011.
At the time the central bank had hit Khumalo‚ a former Umkhonto weSizwe operative‚ with the order of forfeiture‚ on the grounds that he had flouted exchange control laws.
The bank found that Khumalo violated exchange control laws when he negotiated a loan of R760-million with Deutsche Bank London for Mawenzi Resources and Finance Company‚ his company.
The flouting of laws related to how Khumalo pledged to Deutsche Bank shares he had bought from Harmony Gold in a BEE scheme.
- More in the Sowetan
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.