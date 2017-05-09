 One escaped Kruger Park lion still missing - Times LIVE
   
Tue May 09 22:23:26 SAST 2017

One escaped Kruger Park lion still missing

Kyle Cowan | 2017-05-09 21:17:44.0
Four of the five lions that escaped the Kruger National Park have been recaptured. File photo.
Image by: iStock

An intense day of work by Kruger National Park rangers‚ helicopter pilots and vets has resulted in four of the five lions that escaped on Monday were recaptured.

The lions were loose in thick bush next to the N14 near Komatipoort.

“It’s been a long day we started off with five lions that had gone astray and we have managed to recover four of them‚” SANParks spokesman Ike Phaahla told eNCA.

“All credit to the rangers‚ the vets and the helicopter pilots. Remember we are operating with just one helicopter in the morning‚” he said.

“The difficulty was that the bush was very think and the lions once they heard the sound of the helicopter would crouch and go deep into the bush.”

“We made a call just after lunch that a second helicopter would help so that of the other one is spotting the animals the other one should drive them out of the thicket‚” Phaahla said.

He said it was a race against time to capture the fifth lion before darkness fell.

