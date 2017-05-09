The lions were loose in thick bush next to the N14 near Komatipoort.

“It’s been a long day we started off with five lions that had gone astray and we have managed to recover four of them‚” SANParks spokesman Ike Phaahla told eNCA.

“All credit to the rangers‚ the vets and the helicopter pilots. Remember we are operating with just one helicopter in the morning‚” he said.

OMG! Lions are on the loose in Mpumalanga

“The difficulty was that the bush was very think and the lions once they heard the sound of the helicopter would crouch and go deep into the bush.”

“We made a call just after lunch that a second helicopter would help so that of the other one is spotting the animals the other one should drive them out of the thicket‚” Phaahla said.

He said it was a race against time to capture the fifth lion before darkness fell.