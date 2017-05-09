As wildlife rangers and police scour farmland around Komatipoort in Mpumalanga for the five escaped lions, Twitter was quick to share its feelings.

The lions escaped from the Kruger National Park on Monday, and are believed to be in the sugar cane fields in the area. It is suspected they may have split up.

“Our team as well as the police are on the scene‚ where at least one of the lions is said to have attacked the cattle in the area‚” said spokesperson Kholofelo Nkambule.

Meanwhile‚ police officers warned residents in nearby villages and motorists travelling in the area to be cautious.

Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi‚ speaking to Jacaranda FM‚ told motorists to stay in their vehicles while travelling on the N4.

"People should be extra cautious. They must not park their vehicles for answering the call of nature‚" he added.

South Africa's most famous feline houdini, Sylvester, achieved international fame for escaping twice from the Karoo National Park. During his three-week adventure evading rangers, he killed 28 sheep‚ a cow and a kudu.

He was recaptured but escaped again last year‚ sparking fears that he would be put down. After a public outcry‚ he was instead relocated to Addo Elephant National Park.